NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

