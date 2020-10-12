Numeraire Price Tops $31.71 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $31.71 or 0.00274352 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $97.54 million and $12.99 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.49 or 0.04970128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031234 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,075,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

