OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $368.40 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $368.40 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00053120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.49 or 0.04970128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

