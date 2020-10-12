Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.87

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.87 and last traded at $173.87, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.01.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.