OmiseGO (OMG) Market Cap Tops $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Independent Reserve, Cobinhood and ABCC. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, BitMart, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Exmo, Braziliex, Hotbit, Binance, DigiFinex, B2BX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Neraex, OKEx, OTCBTC, BitBay, Gate.io, Upbit, TDAX, Iquant, CoinTiger, Koinex, COSS, BitForex, BigONE, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, DDEX, Ovis, CoinEx, Bitbns, GOPAX, Bit-Z, ABCC, IDCM, FCoin, Fatbtc, Coinrail, IDAX, Crex24, Tidex, Huobi, Independent Reserve, AirSwap, C2CX, Bithumb, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinone, Tokenomy, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.