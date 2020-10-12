On.Live One Day Volume Hits $248.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $353,070.58 and approximately $248.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.04945675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

