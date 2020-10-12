OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,820. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

