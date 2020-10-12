Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,998.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $259,094.73 and $216,998.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.58 or 0.04908342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,445,893 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.