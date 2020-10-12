Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Arrow Electronics (NASDAQ:ARW) Critical Survey

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% Arrow Electronics 1.41% 11.39% 3.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and Arrow Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 5 2 0 2.29

Arrow Electronics has a consensus target price of $72.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.11%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Orbital Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Arrow Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 1.06 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.74 Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.23 -$204.09 million $7.55 11.11

Orbital Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrow Electronics. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Orbital Energy Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

