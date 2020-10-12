OST Price Up 67.5% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, OST has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Binance, OKEx and Upbit. OST has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, Coinsuper, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

