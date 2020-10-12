Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 44,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

