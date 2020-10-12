PancakeSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.14 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $24.23 million and $8.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00009954 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 139.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00266347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00097365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.01485198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00157477 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 22,903,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,061,375 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

