Parachute Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $444,328.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005108 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,867,298 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

