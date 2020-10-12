Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($6.12).

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,956.49). Insiders acquired 42,987 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,463 over the last quarter.

Shares of PAG traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 337.40 ($4.41). The stock had a trading volume of 292,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,105. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The firm has a market cap of $851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.