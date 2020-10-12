Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

