Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.