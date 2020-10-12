PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $11.94 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $367,791.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00088227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00059602 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021320 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,174,223 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

