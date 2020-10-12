PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and $1.05 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,918.97 or 0.16601840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.49 or 0.04970128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 34,655 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

