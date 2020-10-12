PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,160.54 and approximately $169.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.01025864 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000639 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

