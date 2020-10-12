Paxos Standard Reaches Market Cap of $244.58 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Kyber Network, CoinExchange and BitMax. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.58 million and $376.73 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000560 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ABCC, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, WazirX, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, OKEx, FCoin, KuCoin, Binance, DDEX, Coinall, OKCoin, Bittrex, BCEX, P2PB2B, BigONE, Bitfinex, CoinBene, TOKOK, Bitrue, Iquant, MXC, SouthXchange, Gate.io, DigiFinex, BitMart, Coinsuper, BitMax, C2CX, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, BW.com, Coinbit, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

