Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $350.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $369.18 and last traded at $362.13, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.00.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $31,568,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock worth $107,323,530. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

