PCHAIN (PI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,787.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.96 million and $69,787.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and DDEX. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.12 or 0.04872602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,970,020 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

