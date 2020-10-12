Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 621.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 621.90 ($8.13).

PSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 568 ($7.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,709,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 541.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.0001154 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

