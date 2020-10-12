Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.09

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 1053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

