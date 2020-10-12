Phantomx (PNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 71.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 83.5% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $7,796.63 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00633233 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00033431 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.03858951 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3,617.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

