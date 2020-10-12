Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 923,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,849.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

