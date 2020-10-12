Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

