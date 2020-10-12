Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0002 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $354,587.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00266347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00097365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.01485198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.