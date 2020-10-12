PIVX Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $809,215.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003255 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Coinbe, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027305 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003904 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, Binance, Crex24, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

