PopularCoin (POP) Achieves Market Cap of $47,573.52

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $47,573.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 81% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00442603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00052604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,493.57 or 1.00008264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,125,353,926 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.