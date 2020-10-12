Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $12.06 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Populous has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $696,194.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157325 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

