Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Potbelly stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,402. The company has a market cap of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $36,470.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,666.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Near acquired 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Potbelly by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 372.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Potbelly by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

