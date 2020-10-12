PotCoin (POT) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $705.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,856,498 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

