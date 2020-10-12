Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.60

Headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWL shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.