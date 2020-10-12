PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.99 Million

Equities analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to announce sales of $378.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.99 million. PQ Group reported sales of $423.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PQ Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

