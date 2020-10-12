Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.06.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 617,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

