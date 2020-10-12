PressOne Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $57,273.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

