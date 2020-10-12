Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $106,470.98 and approximately $199.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,583.67 or 1.00071155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001356 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.