Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $13.42 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $186,354.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS and BitForex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.04945675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,703,891,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,199,102 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

