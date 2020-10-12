Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,222. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

