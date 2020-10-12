PUBLISH Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $302,237.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00267408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00099712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.01477458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157307 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

