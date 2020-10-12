PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 1,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,268. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

PUMA SE/ADR Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

