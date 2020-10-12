PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $7.56 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $385,241.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 89.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.93 or 0.04880426 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003250 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

