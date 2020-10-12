Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Dougald Graeme Currie Sells 75,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Dougald Graeme Currie sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$167,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,630,750.

Dougald Graeme Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Dougald Graeme Currie sold 50,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$108,500.00.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -47.89. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

