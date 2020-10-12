QASH Hits Market Capitalization of $13.80 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, QASH has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Liquid, EXX and Gate.io. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $265,085.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Hotbit, GOPAX, Liquid, EXX, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

