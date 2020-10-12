qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $1,679.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00266877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00097417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.01491189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00157467 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,215,489 tokens.

qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

