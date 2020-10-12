Qtum Reaches One Day Volume of $198.78 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00020522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Allcoin, Coinone and HitBTC. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $230.91 million and $198.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,821,604 coins and its circulating supply is 97,302,184 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BCEX, Kucoin, Coindeal, BitForex, Exrates, Bit-Z, Bithumb, HBUS, CoinEx, Bittrex, Iquant, GOPAX, ABCC, Coinnest, Bitbns, Huobi, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, LBank, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, OKEx, Coinrail, Bibox, Liqui, DragonEX, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, Ovis, BigONE, Binance, Upbit, Liquid, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Cobinhood and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

