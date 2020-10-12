QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $447,731.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.12 or 0.04872602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.