QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0027

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $32.15 and $13.77. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $148,560.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.04945675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.