Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Sells 266,258 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of Legend Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

