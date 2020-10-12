Rapidz Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $45,009.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157325 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

